UPDATE 1-Swisscom posts surprise quarterly profit, maintains outlook
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 早上7点50分 / 更新于 21 小时前

UPDATE 1-Swisscom posts surprise quarterly profit, maintains outlook

2 分钟阅读

(Adds detail)

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swisscom stuck to its 2017 outlook and dividend plans on Thursday after reporting a surprise rise in third-quarter net profit.

The telecoms operator reiterated its guidance for net revenue of about 11.6 billion Swiss francs ($11.6 billion) and core profit of approximately 4.3 billion francs this year, with capital spending of about 2.4 billion francs.

If it hits the targets, Swisscom will propose an unchanged dividend of 22 francs per share, it said.

“Thanks to a strong market performance and active cost-management measures, we are all on track to meet the forecast for the year as a whole,” said Chief Executive Urs Schaepi.

He cited good performance in a saturated home market and solid growth at Italian business Fastweb.

Third-quarter net profit rose to 430 million Swiss francs, beating even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts that on average saw a decline to 387 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.3 percent to 1.09 billion francs, just ahead of the average poll estimate of 1.07 billion francs. ($1 = 0.9988 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)

