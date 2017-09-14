FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Life speaking with DoJ about U.S. clients
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年9月14日 / 凌晨5点26分 / 1 个月前

Swiss Life speaking with DoJ about U.S. clients

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Life has been contacted by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding its cross-border business with American clients, Switzerland’s biggest life insurer said on Thursday.

Swiss Life said the portfolio with U.S. clients of Swiss Life Liechtenstein and Swiss Life Singapore was currently around 250 million Swiss francs ($259.23 million), down from 1 billion francs a few years ago.

“All insurance contracts have been categorized and been reported pursuant to the FATCA legislation,” Swiss Life said, referring to the 2010 anti-tax evasion law.

“Swiss Life will use the opportunity for dialogue and explain its past cross-border business in cooperation with the U.S.,” the company added. ($1 = 0.9644 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below