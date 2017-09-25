FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Switch Inc: $4 bln valuation after IPO
2017年9月25日 / 下午2点02分 / 23 天前

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - ** Data-center provider’s IPO could be priced between $14-$16 per share, could raise up to $500 mln

** Company could be valued at $4 at high-end of range

** Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Las Vegas, company has 800 plus customers and data centers in Las Vegas, Tahoe Reno and Michigan

** Clients include Amazon, EBay, DreamWorks, News Corp

** Competes with CoreSite Realty Corp, CyrusOne Inc , Digital Realty Trust Inc, Equinix Inc

** Underwriters include Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Wells Fargo, BMO Capital Market, Citigroup

