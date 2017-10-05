FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Switch Inc's IPO prices at $17 per share
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月5日 / 晚上11点23分 / 13 天前

Switch Inc's IPO prices at $17 per share

2 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Switch Inc raised about $531.3 million from its initial public offering which was priced at $17 per share, making the data-center operator the second-largest U.S. technology listing this year.

The 31.3 million Class A share offering was priced above the proposed $14 to $16 per share range, giving it a market value of as much as $4.2 billion.

Switch Inc, which was incorporated in June for the purpose of issuing the Class A shares in this offering, intends to use the proceeds to buy out investors in Switch Ltd and take control of it as a holding company.

Las Vegas-based Switch Inc, whose major customers include Amazon.com Inc, eBay and PayPal Inc, helps enterprises manage data by renting out its cloud service infrastructures on a contractual basis.

The company, which also operates data centers in Michigan and Reno, Nevada, posted net income of $35.3 million for the six months ended June 30, flat compared with the year-ago period.

Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P.Morgan, BMO Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities were among top underwriters to the offering. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below