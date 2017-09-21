TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

(3 days added to Beznau 2 outage) Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data. New content is marked*** REACTOR NAME CAPACITY TIME PERIOD OPERATOR (MW) CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015-Oct 31, Axpo (1) 2017 Beznau 2 365 Aug 18-Sep 27 Axpo (1)*** Leibstadt 1,245 Nov 7 through Aug 6, Alpiq (3) 2018: cut by 170 MW FUTURE OUTAGES /LOAD CUTS Leibstadt 1,245 Sep 18-Nov 7 full outage Alpiq (3) COMPLETED OUTAGES Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 19-Sep 18: cut by Alpiq (3) 170 MW Muehleberg 355 Aug 13-Sep 8 BKW-FMB (4) Leibstadt 1,245 May 20-Aug 19 load cut Alpiq (3) by 170 MW, on Aug 19 cut by 370 MW Goesgen 970 Jul 27 Alpiq (2) Beznau 2 365 Aug 4-7 Axpo (1) Goesgen 970 Jul 24, Jun 4-29 Alpiq (2) Leibstadt 1,245 Drop by 370 MW intraday Alpiq (3) on May 20, drop on Feb 17 by 170 MW Muehleberg 355 May 11, Mar 9 load cuts BKW-FMB (4) Leibstadt 1,245 Feb 18-20, Aug 2-Feb 17 Alpiq (3) Source: here 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)