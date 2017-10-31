FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月31日 / 早上8点02分 / 1 天前

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

4 分钟阅读

 (Leibstadt operator says to add around 10 days to outage, probably to Nov 17)
    Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data.

New content is marked***
    
                                                                
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY  TIME PERIOD               OPERATOR
                            (MW)                                
 CURRENT OUTAGES                                                
 Beznau 1                   365       Mar 13, 2015-Feb 28 '18   Axpo (1)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Sep 18-Nov 17?            Alpiq (3)***
                                                                
 FUTURE OUTAGES /LOAD CUTS                                      
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Nov 7 through Aug 6,      Alpiq (3)
                                      2018: to shed 170 MW      
                                      load                      
                                                                
 COMPLETED OUTAGES                                              
 Beznau 2                   365       Aug 18-Sep 27, plus 2     Axpo (1)
                                      days ramp-up              
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Aug 19-Sep 18: cut by     Alpiq (3)
                                      170 MW                    
 Muehleberg                 355       Aug 13-Sep 8              BKW-FMB (4)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     May 20-Aug 19 load cut    Alpiq (3)
                                      by 170 MW, on Aug 19 cut  
                                      by 370 MW                 
 Goesgen                    970       Jul 27                    Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 2                   365       Aug 4-7                   Axpo (1)
 Goesgen                    970       Jul 24, Jun 4-29          Alpiq (2)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Drop by 370 MW intraday   Alpiq (3)
                                      on May 20, drop on Feb    
                                      17 by 170 MW              
 Muehleberg                 355       May 11, Mar 9 load cuts   BKW-FMB (4)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Feb 18-20, Aug 2-Feb 17   Alpiq (3)
                                                                
                                                                
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below