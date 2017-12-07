FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年12月7日 / 中午12点07分 / 更新于 18 小时前

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

4 分钟阅读

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at
Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data.

New content is marked***
    
                                                                 
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY   TIME PERIOD               OPERATOR
                            (MW)                                 
 CURRENT OUTAGES                                                 
 Beznau 1                   365        Mar 13, 2015-Feb 28 '18   Axpo (1)
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Sep 18-Dec 21, '17        Alpiq (3)
                                                                 
 FUTURE OUTAGES /LOAD CUTS                                       
 Leibstadt                  1,245      In 2018 through to Sept   Alpiq (3)
                                       17: to shed 170 MW load   
                                       always, wrapped around    
                                       full outage between Aug   
                                       6-Sep 1. Another ensuing  
                                       full outage Sep 19-Oct    
                                       13                        
                                                                 
 COMPLETED OUTAGES                                               
 Beznau 2                   365        Aug 18-Sep 27, plus 2     Axpo (1)
                                       days ramp-up              
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Aug 19-Sep 18: cut by     Alpiq (3)
                                       170 MW                    
 Muehleberg                 355        Aug 13-Sep 8              BKW-FMB (4)
 Leibstadt                  1,245      May 20-Aug 19 load cut    Alpiq (3)
                                       by 170 MW, on Aug 19 cut  
                                       by 370 MW                 
 Goesgen                    970        Jul 27                    Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 2                   365        Aug 4-7                   Axpo (1)
 Goesgen                    970        Jul 24, Jun 4-29          Alpiq (2)
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Drop by 370 MW intraday   Alpiq (3)
                                       on May 20                 
 Muehleberg                 355        May 11, Mar 9 load cuts   BKW-FMB (4)
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Aug 2, 2016-Feb 15, 2017  Alpiq (3)
                                       partial; Feb 15-20,       
                                       full; Feb 20-May 5        
                                       partial                   
                                                                 
                                                                 
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below