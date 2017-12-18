FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts
频道
专题
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
比特币
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
时事要闻
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
财经视点
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 18, 2017 / 3:57 PM / a day ago

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

4 分钟阅读

 (Leibstadt back online, operator confirms)
    Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data.

New content is marked***
    
                                                                  
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY   TIME PERIOD                OPERATOR
                            (MW)                                  
 CURRENT OUTAGES                                                  
 Beznau 1                   365        Mar 13, 2015-Feb 28 '18    Axpo (1)
                                                                  
 FUTURE OUTAGES /LOAD CUTS                                        
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Load cut by 170 MW         Alpiq (3)***
                                       carries on after last      
                                       outage through to Sept     
                                       17, wrapped around full    
                                       outage between Aug 6-Sep   
                                       1, 2018. Another ensuing   
                                       full outage planned Sep    
                                       19-Oct 13                  
                                                                  
 COMPLETED OUTAGES                                                
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Sept 18-Dec 18             Alpiq***
 Beznau 2                   365        Aug 18-Sep 27, plus 2      Axpo (1)
                                       days ramp-up               
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Aug 19-Sep 18: cut by 120  Alpiq (3)
                                       MW, on Aug 19 alone        
                                       170-370 MW                 
 Muehleberg                 355        Aug 13-Sep 8               BKW-FMB (4)
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Aug 2, 2016-Feb 17, 2017   Alpiq (3)
                                       full, Feb 20-Aug 19        
                                       partial, on May 20 alone   
                                       intraday cut by 320 MW     
 Goesgen                    970        Jul 27                     Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 2                   365        Aug 4-7                    Axpo (1)
 Goesgen                    970        Jul 24, Jun 4-29           Alpiq (2)
 Muehleberg                 355        May 11, Mar 9 load cuts    BKW-FMB (4)
                                                                  
                                                                  
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below