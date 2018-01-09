TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

(Shows upcoming outages in 2018) Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) Please click on the link at 8the bottom to access the data. New content is marked*** REACTOR NAME CAPACITY TIME PERIOD OPERATOR (MW) CURRENT OUTAGE Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015-Feb 28 '18 Axpo (1) ONGOING, FUTURE OUTAGES /LOAD CUTS IN 2018 Leibstadt 1,245 Load cut by 170 MW Alpiq (3) carries on from last outage, which ended Dec 22, runs through to Sept 17, 2018, will be wrapped around one full outage between Aug 6-Sep 1 and another one between Sep 19-Oct 13 Goesgen 970 Jun 4-25 Alpiq (2) Beznau 2 365 Jun 9-Jul 7 Axpo (1) Beznau 1 365 May 2-14, Aug 24-Sep 19 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Jul 23-Sept 10 (full), BKW-FMB (4) reduced: Reduced Aug 19-Sep 11 Source: here 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)