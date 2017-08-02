FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Symantec reports 33 percent rise in revenue

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its cyber security products.

The Norton antivirus maker reported a loss of $133 million, or 22 cents per share, for the first quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $135 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.18 billion from $884 million.

A spate of cyber attacks since the "WannaCry" incident in May that infected more than 300,000 computers across the globe and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks, and schools, has boosted demand for cyber security products. (Reporting by Pushkala A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

