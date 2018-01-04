FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Symphony chat platform faces outage due to unplanned maintenance
#公司新闻(英文)
January 4, 2018 / 6:15 PM / 更新于 5 hours ago

Symphony chat platform faces outage due to unplanned maintenance

Catherine Ngai

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chat and data service Symphony Communication Services LLC had unscheduled maintenance on Thursday, disrupting the free version of the Wall Street-backed platform for some users, a spokeswoman said.

Paying customers, who have access to the desktop version, were not affected, Katherine Kilpatrick said in an email.

The routine maintenance was unrelated to news on Wednesday about security flaws related to various chipmakers, she said.

Symphony is a cloud-based platform created in 2014 by a group of financial institutions led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a joint effort to reduce the cost of market data and communications between staff and with customers.

Symphony competes with other information platforms including those offered by Reuters’ parent company Thomson Reuters Corp , Bloomberg LP and Slack Technologies. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Lauren Tara and Richard Chang)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
