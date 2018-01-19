FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#海航
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 19, 2018 / 7:20 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Synchrony Financial reports results for the quarter ended December 31 - summary

1 分钟阅读

Jan 19 (Reuters) - * Synchrony Financial posted quarterly adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share. The mean expectation of 20 analysts for the quarter ended December 31 was for earnings of 63 cents per share. * Revenue rose 7.94 percent to $3.92 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $3.96 billion. * Synchrony Financial’s Reported EPS for the quarter was 49 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 9.4 percent in the last three months. * In the last 30 days twelve analysts have negatively revised estimates and one analyst has revised estimates upward. * Synchrony Financial shares have fallen by 3.4 percent this quarter and lost 3.4 percent so far this year. * The Stamford, Connecticut-based company reported quarterly net income of $385 million, a decrease of $191 million. * Synchrony Financial is a member of the S&P 500. This summary was generated 12:41 p.m. GMT.

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below