Syngenta agrees to settle GMO corn litigation
2017年9月26日 / 下午5点11分 / 22 天前

Syngenta agrees to settle GMO corn litigation

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Syngenta AG said on Tuesday that it had reached a settlement to resolve lawsuits by farmers stemming from its decision to commercialize a genetically modified strain of corn before China approved importing it.

The accord came amid a trial in Minnesota state court. It came after a federal jury in June ordered Syngenta to pay $217.7 million to more than 7,000 Kansas farmers in the first trial over the genetically modified corn seeds.

Terms were not disclosed. The Swiss company said the settlement would be subject to court approval and would allow both sides to avoid the uncertainty of ongoing litigation. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

