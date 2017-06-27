FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
ChemChina's Syngenta says aims to become top 3 seeds maker
2017年6月27日 / 中午11点59分 / 1 个月前

ChemChina's Syngenta says aims to become top 3 seeds maker

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BASEL, June 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.

"The goal is to strengthen Syngenta's leadership position in crop protection and to become an ambitious number three in seeds," the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

Assets put up for sale by rivals involved in merger deals to allay anti-trust concerns could play a role in that, Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald told a news conference at the group's Basel headquarters.

"We are very interested in seed assets from remedies and beyond that," he said in response to a question about assets to be sold by Bayer as an anti-trust remedy for its planned takeover of seeds maker Monsanto. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)

