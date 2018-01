Jan 9 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said on Tuesday it added more than 5 million net customers in 2017, the fourth straight year in which it has achieved this feat.

The company also said it added more than 1.9 million total net customers in the fourth quarter, bringing its total customer count to nearly 72.6 million at the year-end. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)