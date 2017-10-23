FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
T-Mobile quarterly profit tops estimates as subscribers grow
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 中午11点53分 / 2 天前

T-Mobile quarterly profit tops estimates as subscribers grow

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc’s quarterly profit topped Wall Street analyst estimates as the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier raised the lower end of its expected range of customer additions for the year.

Net income was $550 million, or 63 cents a share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $366 million, or 42 cents a share in the year-earlier period.

Revenue was $10.02 billion, up from $9.31 billion a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 46 cents per share and revenue of $10.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it now expects to add 3.3 million to 3.6 million customers who pay a monthly bill, up from 3 million to 3.6 million.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Nick Zieminski

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below