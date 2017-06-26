FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Safety Systems to buy almost all Takata assets for 175 bln yen
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月26日

Key Safety Systems to buy almost all Takata assets for 175 bln yen

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Key Safety Systems said on Sunday that it had reached a deal with Air-bag maker Takata to purchase nearly all of Takata's global assets and operations for an aggregate purchase price of about 175 billion yen ($1.57 billion) after the company filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Japan.

Takata Americas, the U.S. unit of Japan's Takata Corp , filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on Sunday, facing billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators.

$1 = 111.3000 yen Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay

