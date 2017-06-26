FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
UPDATE 1-Key Safety Systems to buy Takata's assets for $1.57 bln
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月26日 / 凌晨12点55分 / 1 个月内

UPDATE 1-Key Safety Systems to buy Takata's assets for $1.57 bln

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(adds details, background)

June 26 (Reuters) - Key Safety Systems (KSS) said on Sunday that it had reached a deal with Takata to purchase nearly all of its assets for about 175 billion yen ($1.57 billion), after the air-bag maker filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Japan.

KSS said it would retain almost all of Takata's employees and did not intend to close any of the company's manufacturing facilities.

Takata, the firm at the centre of the auto industry's biggest ever product recall, said proceeds from the sale would be used to settle a plea agreement with the U.S Department of Justice.

The company added that the bankruptcy proceedings should have no effect on the recall.

The company also said that its Japan unit had also received a commitment for up to a 25 billion yen debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Faulty air-bag inflators made by the 84-year-old Japanese company have been linked to at least 17 deaths and more than 180 injuries around the world. The ammonium nitrate compound used in the airbags can become volatile with age and prolonged exposure to heat, causing the safety devices to explode.

$1 = 111.3000 yen Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below