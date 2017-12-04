FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tamar Petroleum in talks to buy part of Noble stake in gas field
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 早上7点30分 / 1 天前

Tamar Petroleum in talks to buy part of Noble stake in gas field

1 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Israel’s Tamar Petroleum said on Monday it is in talks to buy a 7.5 percent stake in the Tamar natural gas reserve and the Dalit field from Noble Energy for cash and equity.

The cash portion would be financed by a public bond offering without harming the company’s credit rating, Tamar Petroleum said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The deal, which The Marker financial newspaper said could be worth as much as $900 million, would be subject to regulatory approvals.

Texas-based Noble owns 32.5 percent of the Tamar field, Israel’s primary supply of natural gas, and must reduce its holding to 25 percent by 2021 under government plans to open the market to competition.

Tamar Petroleum was created in July when Israel’s Delek Drilling spun off a 9.25 percent stake in the Tamar reserve into a new company.

Delek Drilling still holds 22 percent of the Tamar reserve, which it must also sell by 2021. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below