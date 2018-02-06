REFILE-Coach owner Tapestry's quarterly sales beat expectations

(Corrects company ticker symbol in first paragraph to TPR.N from TPS.N)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Handbag maker Tapestry Inc, formerly Coach, on Tuesday reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts’ expectations, driven by higher sales in its Coach and Stuart Weitzman brands.

Net revenue rose to $1.79 billion, topping the average analyst estimate of $1.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $63.2 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 30, from $199.7 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier, due to charges related to the new U.S. tax law. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)