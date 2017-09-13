FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Target increases holiday season hiring to 100,000 workers
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日

UPDATE 1-Target increases holiday season hiring to 100,000 workers

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Target Corp said on Wednesday it would hire about 100,000 workers for the holiday season, a 43 percent increase from last year, after keeping seasonal hiring flat for the last four years.

Target last year hired 70,000 in-store workers for the holiday period, hiring cautiously along with others such as Macy’s Inc, as most retailers planned for subdued sales amid growing competition from Amazon.com Inc.

Retailers make nearly a third of their annual sales and generate nearly 40 percent of their profits during the holiday selling season, which starts a day after Thanksgiving and continues into early January.

Target also said it will hire 4,500 people for the season at its distribution and fulfillment centers, which supply products to its 1,816 stores and fulfill online orders.

The company had hired 7,500 workers to work at the centers last year as it required additional staffing for three new facilities. Target also said it had “streamlined operational processes” at the facilities this year, requiring lesser staffing.

The retailer has been making preparations to boost its online business and take on Amazon and other online rivals, which offer the same products at lower prices and have made shopping more convenient.

Target said last month it will roll out ship-from-store facility to more stores ahead of the holiday season, allowing more than 1,400 stores to ship products directly to customers.

It is also extending Restock, its next-day home delivery service, to more markets ahead of the holidays. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)

