22 天前
UPDATE 2-Target forecasts rise in 2nd-qtr comp sales, higher profit
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月13日 / 上午11点09分 / 22 天前

UPDATE 2-Target forecasts rise in 2nd-qtr comp sales, higher profit

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* Had previously forecast low-single digit drop in comp sales

* Sees profit above forecast range of $0.95-$1.15/shr

* Shares up almost 6 pct premarket (Adds details, updates shares)

July 13 (Reuters) - Target Corp said on Thursday it expects a "modest" increase in second-quarter comparable sales, the first rise in five quarters, helped by improved traffic and sales trends in the first two months of the quarter ending July.

The retailer had previously forecast a low single-digit decline in comparable sales. Its shares were up almost 6 percent at $53.75 in premarket trading.

Target also said on Thursday it expects second-quarter profit to come in above its forecast range of $0.95 to $1.15 per share, helped by a net tax effect related to its global sourcing operations.

The company, which has been trying to turn around its business for several years, has been hit hard by a price war among retailers led by Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Target in February vowed to aggressively promote its products and keep grocery prices low to compete better, while sprucing up stores and investing heavily in its e-commerce business.

The retailer said on Thursday it was pleased with initial results from Target Restock, a next-day home delivery service being tested in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc also said this week it was expecting second-quarter sales to significantly improve from the first quarter.

Target will report second-quarter results on Aug. 16. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

