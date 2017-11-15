FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target's quarterly comparable sales beat estimates
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
2017年11月15日 / 中午11点42分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Target's quarterly comparable sales beat estimates

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Target Corp reported a better-than-expected 0.9 percent rise in comparable sales, as price cuts on several everyday items helped drive traffic at its stores and website.

Analysts on average had expected sales at stores open at least a year to increase 0.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $480 million, or 88 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $608 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier, on higher selling and general expenses.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

