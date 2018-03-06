FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 6, 2018 / 11:56 AM / 更新于 21 hours ago

Target sales jump, profit misses in holiday quarter

Nandita Bose

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - Target Corp reported a better-than-expected 3.6 percent rise in comparable sales in the fourth quarter, helped by traffic at its stores and website.

Analysts on average had expected sales at stores open at least a year to increase 3.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, Target earned a profit of $1.37 per share in the quarter ended Feb.3, just falling short of the average estimate of $1.38.

Sales rose 10 percent to $22.77 billion, topping the average estimate of $22.53 billion.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below