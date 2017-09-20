FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia court upholds appeal against Tabcorp's $4.9 bln buyout of Tatts
2017年9月20日

Australia court upholds appeal against Tabcorp's $4.9 bln buyout of Tatts

1 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An Australian court upheld on Wednesday an appeal against betting firm Tabcorp Holdings Ltd’s agreed A$6.15 billion ($4.9 billion) buyout of lotteries operator Tatts Group Ltd.

The deal was cleared in June by the Australian Competition Tribunal, a court-affiliated body, but antitrust regulator the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission appealed the decision.

“The court orders that the decision of the tribunal ... be set aside (and) be referred back to the tribunal for further consideration,” three Federal Court judges wrote, without publishing reasons.

$1 = 1.2473 Australian dollars Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

