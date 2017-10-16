FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook buys teen app tbh
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 晚上9点32分 / 5 天内

Facebook buys teen app tbh

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has acquired tbh, an app popular among teens, as the world’s largest social network looks to attract more users.

The app, an acronym for “To be Honest”, allows users to anonymously answer multiple choice questions about friends, who then receive the poll results as compliments.

Over 5 million people have downloaded the app and sent over a billion messages in the past few weeks, tbh said on Monday. (bit.ly/2goy0Zg)

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

