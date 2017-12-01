FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Life says it will buy 25 pct stake in U.S. asset manager TCW
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
2017年12月1日 / 早上7点25分 / 2 天前

Nippon Life says it will buy 25 pct stake in U.S. asset manager TCW

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest private-sector life insurer Nippon Life Insurance Co said on Friday it will buy a 24.75 percent stake in U.S. investment company TCW Group from Carlyle.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Nippon Life is paying about 55 billion yen ($488.37 million) for the stake.

The deal is part of broader push by Nippon Life and other Japanese financial institutions to build up scale in asset management business, which they see as a promising growth driver amid persistently low interest rates and stricter capital regulations. ($1 = 112.6200 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

