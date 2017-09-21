FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's TD re-enters Japan with fixed-income sales desk
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月21日 / 上午11点29分 / 1 个月前

Canada's TD re-enters Japan with fixed-income sales desk

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Toronto Dominion Bank, Canada’s biggest bank by assets, is setting up a fixed-income sales desk in Tokyo, re-entering the Japanese market after six years, a spokeswoman said.

The move highlights the competitive pressures Canadian investment banks are facing from international rivals, which has pushed some to expand their overseas activities.

“We can’t afford not to be in Japan, in Tokyo,” TD Securities chairman and CEO Robert Dorrance told a reception marking Thursday’s opening of the Tokyo office.

John Moore, the bank’s executive managing director for global fixed income, told Reuters the return to Japan reflected Toronto Dominion’s growth as a North American bank, exemplified by its recently becoming a primary dealer of Federal Reserve securities.

The move entails moving a number “in the teens” of Japan-focused employees to Tokyo from Singapore, he said.

Canadian rival RBC also has a presence in Japan, but it does not break out the number of people in its capital markets division there.

TD said last month it was expanding its operations in Ireland to strengthen its European business. (Reporting by William Mallard in Tokyo and John Tilak in Toronto. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below