February 12, 2018

TDC receives $6.7 bln takeover offer from Macquarie-led consortium

1 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms company TDC has received a $6.65 billion takeover offer for all its shares from Australia’s Macquarie and three Danish pension funds and recommended that shareholders accept the offer.

“After careful review of our options, the board of directors of TDC believes that the consortium’s offer represents both the most compelling value and the highest transaction certainty benefiting the TDC shareholders,” TDC Chairman Pierre Danon said in a statament. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman)

