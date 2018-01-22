TE Connectivity Ltd expected to post earnings of $1.25 a share - summary

Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* TE Connectivity Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 24.

* The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company is expected to report a 10.5 percent increase in revenue to $3.38 billion from $3.06 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 11 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* The analyst mean estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd is for earnings of $1.25 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of $1.15 per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 “strong buy” or “buy,” 2 “hold” and 1 “sell” or “strong sell.”

* The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is positive for TE Connectivity at 0.26 percent; predicted revenue surprise is positive at 0.02 percent.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* The earnings announcement is scheduled for January 24 at 01:30 p.m. GMT.

* TE Connectivity Ltd belongs to the S&P 500. This summary was generated 01:30 p.m. GMT.