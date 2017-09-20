FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Permira puts TeamViewer sale on hold -Frankfurter Allgemeine
2017年9月20日

Permira puts TeamViewer sale on hold -Frankfurter Allgemeine

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Permira has postponed plans to sell German business software maker TeamViewer in the hope of fetching a higher price at a later date, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing financial sources.

Permira had signalled to TeamViewer’s management that it would wait another one to two years to sell the business, the paper said on Wednesday.

Representatives of Permira were not immediately available for comment.

Sources close to the matter had told Reuters in July that buyout funds Hellman & Friedman and Vista Equity Partners had made rival bids for TeamViewer for a potential $2 billion deal. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)

