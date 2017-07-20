FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天前
REFILE-Dynamic Yield raises $31 mln from Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, others
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 下午1点00分 / 15 天前

REFILE-Dynamic Yield raises $31 mln from Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, others

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Refiles to add Capital Partners to headline)

JERUSALEM, July 20 (Reuters) - Dynamic Yield, a company that designed a digital platform to help online marketers, has raised $31 million in a investment round that included Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Deutsche Telekom's investment management group.

Other investors included La Maison, Baidu, Bessemer Venture Partners and Israel's Claltech, Dynamic Yield said on Thursday.

The new funds will be used to expand the company's service to new industries, further invest in machine learning and artificial intelligence and improve market share in an $800 billion industry.

The New York-based company, founded by Israelis with a research and development office in Israel, says it has developed a machine learning engine that enables marketers to increase revenue via personalisation, recommendations, automatic optimization.

It has over 100 enterprise clients, including Sephora and the Liverpool Football Club. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below