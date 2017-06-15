FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Teck forecasts drop in quarterly price for steelmaking coal
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 晚上7点32分 / 2 个月前

Teck forecasts drop in quarterly price for steelmaking coal

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd on Thursday forecast a drop in its average realized price from sale of steelmaking coal for the second quarter, sending its shares down nearly 4 percent in late afternoon trading.

The Canadian miner expects average realized price to be between $160 and $165 per tonne, much lower than the $190 benchmark price set by the company for the second quarter and $213 per tonne realized in the previous quarter.

"After steel mills filled their prompt requirements immediately following the Queensland cyclone, there were very few prime hard coking coal spot sales during the four week period from mid-April," the company said in a statement.

The company also expects the sales volumes to be in the range of 6.8 million to 7 million tonnes in the second quarter compared with the previous forecast of 6.8 million tonnes. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below