2 个月前
2017年6月15日

UPDATE 1-Teck lowers forecast for steelmaking coal price, shares drop

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds analyst comment and forecast revision, stock price details, additional details on Teck)

TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd shares fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday after the diversified Canadian miner clipped its forecast of the average realized price for its steelmaking coal in the second quarter, citing sales disruptions.

Vancouver-based Teck said it now expects an average realized price of $160 to $165 per tonne, lagging the $190 benchmark price and trailing the $213 price realized in the first quarter.

"The discount to benchmark is expected to widen to 13 percent to 16 percent, compared to the previous guidance of 5 percent, as there were very few prime hard-coking coal spot sales during the four-week period from mid-April, following the Queensland cyclone" in Australia, RBC Capital Markets analyst Stephen Walker said in a note to clients.

Teck, the largest North American producer of steelmaking - or coking - coal, expects sales volumes of 6.8 million to 7 million tonnes in the second quarter, compared with a previous forecast of 6.8 million tonnes.

Walker cut his estimate for Teck's second-quarter operating free cash flow, before debt repayment, to $596 million from $800 million.

Shares of Teck, which also mines copper, gold and silver, dropped 3.75 percent after a trading halt was lifted, closing at C$21.58 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and John Benny in Bengaluru; editing by Arun Koyyur and Jonathan Oatis)

