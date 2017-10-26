FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Teck Resources Q3 profit surges on higher coal, metal prices
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 早上7点22分 / 1 天前

Canada's Teck Resources Q3 profit surges on higher coal, metal prices

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd , the world’s second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, said its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, lifted by higher coal and metal prices.

Teck, which also mines copper, zinc and gold, said attributable profit rose to C$600 million ($468.64 million), or C$1.04 per share in the three months to end-September from C$234 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share in the same year-ago period.

$1 = 1.2803 Canadian dollars Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

