Total, Eni, Statoil seek buyers for N. Sea Teesside terminal -sources
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月9日 / 中午11点42分 / 9 天前

Total, Eni, Statoil seek buyers for N. Sea Teesside terminal -sources

Ron Bousso

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Total, Eni and Statoil are seeking buyers for their stake in the Teesside oil terminal in northern England, which receives crude from the Norwegian Ekofisk fields, part of the global Brent benchmark, banking sources said.

The sale is run jointly by investment bank Rothschild and may fetch as much as $400 million, according to the sources.

Total holds a 32.9 percent stake in the terminal, Statoil a 27.3 percent stake and Eni a 10.3 percent stake. Paris Orleans holds the remaining 0.2 percent stake but it was unclear if they are taking part in the sale process.

Total, Eni and Statoil declined to comment.

ConocoPhillips is the operator of the terminal with a 29.3 percent stake but is not selling out, according to the sources.

Conoco also declined to comment.

The Teesside terminal, completed in 1975, receives, processes and stores crude oil and natural gas liquids from the Greater Ekofisk and Valhall field clusters in Norway as well as the Judy Platform in the British North Sea, according to Conoco’s website.

Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan, Bate Felix in Paris and Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, editing by Louise Heavens

