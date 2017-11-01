FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teladoc's quarterly revenue beats estimates on higher enrollments
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上8点04分 / 更新于 14 小时前

Teladoc's quarterly revenue beats estimates on higher enrollments

2 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Telehealth company Teladoc Inc reported third-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday and expected more patients to access its platform by the year end than was previously stated.

The largest U.S. provider of telemedicine with 75 percent marketshare said enrollment for the quarter rose 33 percent to 22.6 million, helping the company’s revenue more than double.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $67.58 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from subscription access fees, charged per member per month, came in at $59.8 million and accounted for about 87 percent of Teladoc’s revenue.

The New York-based company said it now expects to enroll between 22.6 million to 23 million members this year, an increase of 100,000 members to the low end of the previously issued range.

Policymakers have been pushing to expand patients’ access to telehealth, hoping that a visit to the platform could eventually offset, for example, a more expensive trip to the emergency room, Baird analyst Matthew Gillmor told Reuters.

Teladoc said total visits grew 51 percent to 306,000 in the quarter, an indication of more members consulting doctors through the platform.

The company’s net loss widened to $31.3 million, or 55 cents per share, missing analysts estimates by 3 cents.

Teladoc also narrowed its full-year revenue forecast to between $231 million to $233 million versus previously expected range of $230 million to $235 million.

Full-year net loss is expected to widen to between $1.56 and $1.58 per share, higher than the previous forecast of between $1.52 and $1.55 per share, Teladoc said.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below