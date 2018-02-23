FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 6:15 PM / a day ago

U.S. fund I Squared expresses interest for Telecom Italia's Persidera unit - sources

1 分钟阅读

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A sole non-binding expression of interest for Telecom Italia’s majority-owned broadcasting unit Persidera unit came from U.S.-based infrastructure fund I Squared Capital, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One of the sources had said previously that the non-binding expression of interest valued the unit at 290 million euros ($356.6 million).

So far TIM has received only one binding offer for Persidera, presented by infrastructure fund F2i and towers firm Raiway, worth around 250 million euros, according to sources.

I Squared could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

