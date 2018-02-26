FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 11:45 AM / 更新于 11 hours ago

Huawei in early 5G trials with 30 telcos; CEO rejects U.S. security fears

1 分钟阅读

BARCELONA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Huawei said on Monday the pace of commercialisation for next-generation 5G wireless network is picking up pace as the Chinese telecom equipment giant has begun pre-commercial development with more than 30 telecom operators.

Speaking to reporters at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, CEO Ken Hu also said he welcomed “factual debate” about any security concerns governments or network operators may have about security threats from its products.

Hu dismissed U.S. government concerns that its products pose security threats as “groundless suspicions”. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; editing by Jason Neely)

