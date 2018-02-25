FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 2:09 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Telefonica launches 'Aura' voice assistant in six countries

1 分钟阅读

BARCELONA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile operator Telefonica on Sunday launched a voice-activated assistant, called ‘Aura’, in six countries, using artificial intelligence to interact with its customers.

The announcement, on the eve of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, comes a year after Telefonica promised a makeover in response to U.S. tech giants like Amazon, whose interactive aide Alexa has become a big seller. ($1 = 0.8135 euros) (Writing by Douglas Busvine. Editing by Jane Merriman)

