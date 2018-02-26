FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#比特币
#中美关系
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 26, 2018 / 2:05 PM / 更新于 8 hours ago

Vodafone-Liberty deal would be blocked by regulator - D.Telekom CEO

1 分钟阅读

BARCELONA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Any European merger deal between Vodafone and Liberty Global would be “unacceptable” because it would create a monopoly situation in parts of the German market, Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges said on Monday.

Hoettges, attending the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, hit back at Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao in an escalating spat over the talks with Liberty. Any deal would be unlikely to receive regulatory approval, he told a news conference.

Vodafone is in early-stage talks about buying Liberty Global’s cable assets in some European markets where they both operate - chiefly Germany where they have broadband and cable assets that do not overlap geographically. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below