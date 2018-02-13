FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 13, 2018 / 6:47 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Telekom Austria 2017 profit falls due to amortisation of local brands

1 分钟阅读

VIENNA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria on Tuesday reported a 16 percent fall in its full-year profit largely due to the amortisation of local brand values after the roll out of its “A1” brand throughout the group in different countries.

The group, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil, reported net profit of 345.5 million euros ($426.83 million) on revenue of 4.38 (2016: 4.21) billion euros.

It said it expected revenue to grow 1-2 percent in 2018. ($1 = 0.8095 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Jane Merriman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below