Televisa exec shot dead outside Mexico City while riding bike
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
2017年11月20日 / 凌晨12点24分 / 2 天前

Televisa exec shot dead outside Mexico City while riding bike

2 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Adolfo Lagos, the head of struggling Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa’s telecoms unit izzi, was shot dead on Sunday on the outskirts of Mexico City, the state attorney general’s office said in a statement.

The attorney general’s office for the State of Mexico, which surrounds the capital, said it was investigating the homicide near the ancient Teotihuacan pyramids. It said Lagos was on a bicycle when he was shot. He died in hospital from his wounds.

Press reports said Lagos died after group of men tried to steal his bike. In his Twitter profile photo, Lagos is shown riding a bike. The attorney general’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Grupo Televisa profoundly laments the death of izzi Director Adolfo Lagos Espinosa that took place in the State of Mexico. Our condolences to his wife, daughters and family members,” the company wrote on Twitter.

izzi offers phone, internet and cable television services.

The death of Lagos, a well-known former banker, is a fresh pain for Televisa, which is struggling with declining ad sales and tough competition from the widespread move to online video.

The company’s longtime chief executive will step down next year, the company said last month, and Televisa has also faced U.S. allegations that it was among media companies that paid bribes to secure television rights for soccer matches.

The testimony came during the first trial to emerge from the U.S. investigation of bribery surrounding FIFA, soccer’s world governing body. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, Sharay Angulo, Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

