FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Televisa profit up 9 pct, longtime CEO to step down
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 凌晨12点09分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 1-Televisa profit up 9 pct, longtime CEO to step down

2 分钟阅读

(Recasts headline and lead, adds details on Televisa’s performance, analyst quote)

By Julia Love

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa’s third-quarter net profit jumped 9 percent compared with the same period last year, the company said Thursday, the same day its longtime chief executive announced he would step down.

The world’s largest producer of Spanish-language media content said its net profit during the July-September period rose to 1.159 billion pesos ($63.8 million), helped by lower expenses.

Televisa reported 1.06 billion pesos in net profit during the same period last year.

But total revenue slipped to 22.8 billion pesos, down 3.8 percent from the year-ago quarter, the company said in a report.

Televisa’s advertising revenue fell further, down 8.4 percent during the quarter. The company attributed the drop in part to its three days of commercial-free coverage after the massive earthquake that struck central Mexico on Sept. 19.

Televisa, by far Mexico’s dominant broadcaster, has been grappling with a slowdown in ad sales and the rise of popular internet-based streaming services.

Earlier in the day, the company announced that its longtime chief executive officer, Emilio Azcarraga, was stepping down but will remain as chairman of the board.

He will be succeeded by Vice President Alfonso de Angoitia and Chief Financial Officer Bernardo Gomez, who will serve as co-chief executives, Televisa said.

“This change... is an acknowledgement by the board that an important change was necessary, especially in the context of the media industry evolving so quickly,” said Carlos de Legarreta, an analyst with brokerage GBM.

“But he has been replaced by two of his closest collaborators, so it remains to be seen the nature of the tangible changes that we will see going forward,” he added. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Andrew Hay)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below