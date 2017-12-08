FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More 'Big Little Lies' on its way to television
频道
专题
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
半岛局势
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
深度分析
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 8, 2017 / 9:50 PM / in 20 hours

More 'Big Little Lies' on its way to television

2 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES, Dec 8 (Reuters) - “Big Little Lies,” the Emmy-winning drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, is returning for a second season, HBO announced on Friday, with most of the cast expected to return.

Kidman said the decision to make a second series was “inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world.”

“I‘m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends,” she added in a statement.

The dark female-driven drama centering on a murder mystery was released in February as a limited series based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

But it proved a huge hit for HBO with an average 7 million viewers per episode and won eight Emmys in September, including a best actress trophy for Kidman.

HBO did not announce a broadcast date for the second season and gave little details of the plot except to say that David E. Kelley had written seven scripts based on a new story by Moriarty.

The cable network said the second series “will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting.”

Kidman and Witherspoon, who both served as executive producers, will reprise their roles. HBO said that “most of the cast,” which also included Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz, are expected to return. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below