January 5, 2018 / 5:16 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

David Letterman lands Obama as first new talk show guest

2 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Veteran former U.S. talk show host David Letterman will return to television on Jan. 12 in a new Netflix show where his first guest will be former U.S. President Barack Obama, Netflix said on Friday.

Called “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” the six-episode series will also feature interviews with actor George Clooney, rapper Jay-Z, radio shock jock Howard Stern, comedian Tina Fey and Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, the streaming service said.

Letterman’s interview with Obama will mark the former president’s first television talk show appearance since he left office in January 2017.

Letterman, 70, left his job as host of “The Late Show” in May 2015, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family after more than 30 years on late night television.

His return to television for Netflix was announced in August 2017, when the quick-witted host said that Pope Francis and President Donald Trump would be top of his wish-list for the series.

Netflix said the new series would consist of 60-minute episodes centered around “one extraordinary figure whom Dave finds fascinating” and that the interviews would take place both inside and outside a studio setting. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Tom Brown)

