2017年9月21日 / 下午1点39分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Telia settles U.S. bribery case

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - TELIA ADMITS, ACCEPTS AND ACKNOWLEDGES RESPONSIBILITY FOR ALLEGED WRONGDOING, ACCORDING TO THE DEFERRED PROSECUTION AGREEMENT DEFERRED PROSECUTION AGREEMENT SAYS IT RUNS FOR THREE YEARS Telia co enters deferred prosecution agreement with u.s. Department of justice, to pay $548.6 mln monetary penalties -- court filing U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE SAYS TELIA‘S UZBEKISTAN SUBSIDIARY, COSCOM, IS ENTERING A RELATED GUILTY PLEA U.S. ACCUSED TELIA OF CONSPIRING TO VIOLATE ANTI-BRIBERY PROVISIONS OF FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT

