U.S. says Telia settles bribery case, to pay $548.6 mln
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月21日

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Nordic phone company Telia Co has agreed to pay $548.6 million of monetary penalties to settle a U.S. probe into alleged bribery related to its Uzbekistan business.

Telia entered a three-year deferred prosecution agreement under which it accepted responsibility for alleged wrongdoing, according to papers filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and made public on Thursday.

Its Coscom LLC unit in Uzbekistan separately pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to violate anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the papers show. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

