Telus profit rises on strong demand for wireless services
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月9日

Telus profit rises on strong demand for wireless services

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Telus Corp on Thursday posted a 5.5 percent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by its wireless business.

The Vancouver-based company said net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$367 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30 from C$348 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 4 percent to C$3.37 billion. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

