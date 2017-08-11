FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Telus posts 8.9 pct fall in quarterly profit
2017年8月11日 / 上午10点12分 / 2 天内

Canada's Telus posts 8.9 pct fall in quarterly profit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest telecom companies, reported an 8.9 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday, as expenses rose.

The Vancouver-based company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$379 million ($297.7 million), or 64 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$416 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

However, operating revenue rose to C$3.27 billion from C$3.15 billion, the company said.

($1 = 1.2731 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Ahmed Farhatha in Bangalore; Editing by Martina D'Couto

